THE INSTRUCTION BY HH TO ARREST SUSPECTED UPND CADRES SHOCKING

Lupososhi… Saturday June 8, 2024

Go Back to the Land says the instruction by President Hakainde Hichilema during the press briefing to immediate arrest suspected UPND cadres who took to the street and damage personal property in Lusaka is shocking.

Organization Executive Director Cyprian Phiri says the instruction is indeed shocking, especially when some people expected the President would support the cadres who seemingly had supported the party in the 2021 general elections and being the President of the UPND party.

Mr Phiri said for the President to categorically state that he did not want to be a product of thuggery demonstrate true and visionary leadership that seek to unite the country for the betterment of all the Zambian.

“As the organization, we join the President and his leadership to urge the youth to reject being used by self politicians but desire to stand on their own by taking advantage of Government Programs such us Skills bursaries, CDF grant’s and Loans,” h said.

“In the core to rebuild the economy by government we urge political parties to support their youth in agriculture the sector with potential for wealth and Job creation in the rural areas.”

