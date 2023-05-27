The international travels continue,like President like Minister- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

IT’S ALL RHETORIC, SAYS MWAMBA

“…The international travels continue,like President like Ministers.”

PF presidential candidate Emmanuel Mwamba says there is no austerity measures being implemented by the Hakainde Hichilema administration describing the pronouncements as mere rhetoric.

Mwamba a former Ambassador was reacting to frequent travels by President Hichilema and his Ministers.

“Despite the frequent rhetoric on prudent use of resources in light of the deep economic crisis, and the implementation of austerity measures ate merely symbolic pronouncements as the frequent travels of the President, his Ministers and senior government officials have never been affected,” Mwamba said.

He cited the three Cabinet Ministers that are currently out of the country.

“For example, Minister of Health, Silvia Masebo, is Geneva, Switzerland for the World Health Conference commemorating WHO at 75years, while Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane is in Sharma-el Sheik in Egypt for the 2023 Annual Meetings of the Africa Development Bank(AfdB) and the Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba is Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for the 118th Executive Council of the World Tourism Organisation(UNWTO) (and now in Harare, Zimbabwe),” he said.

“The Ministers have travelled as frequently, if not more, as the Head of State,” said Mwamba.

In less than two years in office President Hichilema has taken over 35 trips outside Zambia which he condemned his predecessor when he was in opposition.

Currently, he is on average traveling out of the twice per month.