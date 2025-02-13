THE INTRODUCTION OF NEW BANKNOTES OF K500 AND K200 IS SIGN ENOUGH OF THE COLLAPSING ECONOMY AND FAILED LEADERSHIP



HUMPHREY KABWE

Chingola Resident

12Th February, 2025



The recent announcement by the UPND govt through Bank of Zambia that they will change our currency and introduce new banknotes of K500 and K200 is enough sign for the collapsing economy and failed leadership under President Hakainde Hichilema.



These large denomination notes will cause the inflation to to go up thus forcing the costs of living to increase and more hardship to our citizens while President Hakainde Hichilema and Ministers continues to enjoy by eating free food.



The UPND govt must understand that high banknotes will lead to economic instabilities such as currency devaluation, economic crises, money laundering, tax evasion, reduced purchasing power and loss of trust in the currency by citizens and the business community.



While in Opposition President Hakainde Hichilema condemned the previous govt for rebasing the currency by knocking down the zero’s from the highest banknotes then. But surprisingly today, his govt is doing the opposite by introducing high banknotes instend of strengthening our currency by exporting more and collecting more taxes from the mines.



It is now clear from this point that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND have no idea on how to govern the country thus this current confusion in the nation. The country has lost direction and it is headed for disaster if UPND is not removed from power in 2026.



I strongly believe President Hakainde Hichilema should have fired the Finance Minister and Bank of Zambia Governor who have failed to revamp our economy since they were appointed. The textbook economy has brought more damage to our economy and now with the introduction of high banknotes…more damage is waiting.



Lastly, I would like to appeal to our citizen to join hand’s with the Tonse Alliance so that we can remove UPND and President Hakainde from power in 2026 to save our country from total collapse. This govt has got no capacity to improve your lives and the economy hence the need to quickly vote them out. We need to save our country from total collapse and bring in visionary leadership.



HUMPHREY KABWE

12TH FEBRUARY,2025