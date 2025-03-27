THE ISSUE OF INCREASING THE NUMBER OF NOMINATED MPS IS VERY SIMPLE



(By Malcom, a Lusaka resident)



People of Zambia, don’t waste time making assumptions on an issue which is very simple and straight forward. The Minister of Justice Hon Princess Kasune clearly explained in Parliament how this would work.





Currently the number of nominated MPs is 8, and the number of elected MPs is 156. This means that the number of nominated MPs represent 5.13% of the number of elected MPs.



This 5.13% is now the standard. This means that when ECZ proposes the new number of elected MPs, it is the 5.13% that will be used to arrive at the number of nominated MPs.





For example if ECZ proposes 50 new constituencies and the total number of elected MPs becomes 206, when we use the 5.13% standard, it means that the number of nominated MPs will come to 10.





In this scenario, the number of elected MPs will move from 156 to 206 and the number of nominated MPs will move from 8 to 10.



This is very simple and not controversial at all.