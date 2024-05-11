THE JUBILATION BY ZAMBIAN’S UPON SEEING ECL IN THE CBD OF LUSAKA IS A LITMUS TEST TO THE LEADERSHIP NEED AND DESIRE OF THE GENERAL CITIZENRY.

BY CHOMBA CHIPILI

Today has been marked in the history and patriotic files of the Motherland as the day when zambians called for it’s self determination away from the ballot box, it’s indeed for the first time since independence has the nation seen a former Head of State selflessly foregoing his privileges and benefits in exchange with the freedoms of the people.

And by accepting the call, the people of zambia filled up the streets of Lusaka courageously to express their displeasure towards the failed leadership of the current administration and gave solidarity to the man of the people.

From chantings of the citizens it’s clear they have rejected the failed leadership of the current administration and change is needed like yesterday.

Congratulations Mother Zambia for sparking a genuine revolution that will determine our future and that of our children.

Abash dictatorship, Abash high cost of living, Abash to sale-outs , Abash corruption and Abash to the infringement of human Rights.

Let the revolution fearlessly reach every corner of this Nation.

Blessed Day.

JCC- SEASONED POLITICIAN