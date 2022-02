Laura Miti wrote…

The Kabwata by election campaign:

1. No Storm Ana disaster zone declareed so DMMU can distribute mealiemeal.

2. No pangas in sight.

3. No no-go areas declared against anyone.

4. No party President stopped from breathing the same oxygen with the Republican President when the almighty one is in the area.

5. No opposition campaigns disrupted by monstrous thugs.

6. Police have saved tonnes of teargas and labour hours.

Zambians, can we agree that this is us from now on?