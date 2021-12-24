THE KAWAMBWA STORY

Part of the PF scorecard in the last 10.

1. Revival of the defunct Kawambwa Tea (field expansion, new factory built, outgrower scheme being rolled out).

2. Establishment of a 20,000ha ZAFFICO plantation right in Kawambwa.

3. One of Africa’s largest military barracks constructed right in Kawambwa.

4. The Sunbird Bioenergy Zambia Company established right in Zambia.

5. Thousands of households within the CBD connected to piped water with another multimillion water project going on to connect, Ntulo, Lusambo, Matelo, St. Mary’s, PWD and many more to be connected.

6. New District Hospital under construction

7. Over 30 classroom blocks constructed.

8. New and operational clinics at Zakeyo, Lusambo, Lwatula, Shikalaba, Matende, Musambeshi, Kamfukeshi, Chimfuntu

9. Two brand new and operational mini hospitals at Ntulo and Katungulu

10. Thousands of youths given secondary and tertiary school bursaries via CDF and personal initiatives.

11. Several youths trained as drivers via personal funding initiatives.

12. Agricultural empowerment packs: such as fertilizer, seed, implements given to youths

13. Youth and women empowerment packages given regularly.

14. Regular clinics and interactive sessions with constituents.

15. To be continued.

Next 5 years coming…

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC, AIH

Kawambwa MP