LILLIAN MUTAMBO SHARES:

THe Kopala RICH MAN needs to be suspended from Facebook for mocking the dead and burying himself with money. This is misleading the youths of Zambia that may end up being desperate for. He must therefore be questioned by the police for his motive in this display. This act looks occultic and should be condemned! If a person wants to be popular they can do it in any other way but not act dead. He should also present his bank statements to prove that he made a genuine withdrawal.

In more recent months, we have had young women being abducted because of money they handle as mobile money agents then we have this man mocking those with no money. We therefore call upon the right people to put him to order. If he is attacked tomorrow or kidnapped, this display of money would have lead to it….This act must not be entertained and he needs to render a public apology for this. We have many jobless youths at large and displaying such money is a mockery!

