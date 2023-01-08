THE LAST DANCE, SIKAZWE GETS GUARD OF HONOUR



Retired FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe on Saturday afternoon got a guard of honour from players and fellow officials as he came out of the Heroes dugout to officiate his last MTN Super League match.



Sikazwe, who announced his retirement last month after officiating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was the centre referee of the Week 18 match involving NAPSA Stars and Red Arrows.

The match ended 3-1 in favour of NAPSA.



“Janny Sikazwe, thank you for putting Zambia on the world map, God bless you,” read a banner carried by referees that was accompanied Sikazwe and Referee’s Manager Aziph Banda.

CREDIT: FAZ