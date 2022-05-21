THE LAW IS BLIND AND DOESN’T HAVE EARS TO LISTEN AND A HEART TO FORGIVE.

……The Patriotic Front Pf Must Pay For Their Wrong Doings……

Fellow country men and women! We would be the same as those apologizing and justifying their wrong doing if we relented and ceased to actualize our resolve to wage war against corruption and the corrupt.

The law and the fight against corruption is a blind and unrelated noble cause and does not forgive until a criminal is brought to justice.

As can be seen, heard and felt by the revelation and confession of the former Republican President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu in his recent published cabinet meeting voice note, the Patriotic Front PF were and are still the most corrupt institution on the planet earth.

They be better advised and tingled not to fete yet because the wrath and full force of the law is hovering above their heads and it’s soon to descend upon them and thou shall feel the ire of the law.

These people are so unrepentant and unyielding. They are a stiff necked people. They have trivialized and treated the fight against corruption with so much contempt.

Surely, as the President rightly puts it, “ubuchenjeshi bwankoko, Pungwa tasakamana”. The fight against corruption is very active and only in its early days.

We’re closing in!

Castrol Kafweta (Jabari)