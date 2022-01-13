Augustine Mukoka



DEFAMATION OF THE PRESIDENT

The law on defamation of the President is undemocratic.

It, alongside the Public Order Act & other portions of the Constitution, must be considered as matters of urgency for repeal.

If the UPND suffered in opposition as a result of such an archaic piece of legislation, they should not use it on anyone. Not even on their worst enemy.

It sends wrong signals.

To arrest Raphael Nakachinda for “teka “amatako panshi” loosely translated as “take it easy” is the same as arresting Father Frank Bwalya for saying “chumbu munshololwa” loosely referring to someone’s rigidity on a specific position.

President Hichilema was given a popular mandate by Zambians to do things differently, and do them a new way, hence the New Dawn mantra.

There’s nothing New Dawnish about arresting Nakachinda for his political statement on the campaign trail.

I submit.