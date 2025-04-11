*The Life and Death of Edith Nawakwi*



…a tragic story of trials and tribulation in Zambia



*Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote:



11 April 25



By the time you read these lines, Ms Edith Nawakwi, a jagnaught in Zambian modern day history and politics would have been put to rest.



She died aged 66 early Sunday morning in a South African hospital after battling a debilitating cancer condition she suffered for yonks.

In life just like in death, Ms Nawakwi remained a divisive figure in a positive way.



She was many things to many people that crossed paths with her at different levels during her living years in my humble view, I stand corrected.

Some knew her for her selflessness as a political leader and rights activist while others knew her as a high horse ‘no nonsenses kick ass Lady Boss’ and they are both right.



That’s why, several days after her demise, many Zambians mourn a different Nawakwi that touched them in different ways.

They still come to the same conclusion honestly—Edith Nawakwi is a great woman of substance and inspiration,

LONG LIVE NAWAKWI.

Notice how I don’t say ‘was?’

I personally recall crossing paths with her with a warm fuzzy feeling because we played a kinda ‘Road Runner and Coyote’ life in my early days when I was a rookie journalist at The Sun, later The Post under brother Fred M’membe, where I really cut my teeth as a Scribe.



Whenever Ms Nawakwi ‘misstepped’ during her work as Minister, I was somehow around the corner to record the events during those young adventurous days of journalism in my 20’s around 1994.

Nevertheless, I think it was getting to her at some point, she called me up one day and said, “Anthony Mukwita how are you son? I admire your work but sometimes I think it’s too much…do you know that I have known you since you were a nice little boy in Kasama? Your father Mr Frederick Mukwita was my teacher of English at Kasama Girls Secondary School, my best teachers ever, a very good and gracious man, I was at school with your older sister Pauline (now late).”



I cannot recall how the rest of the conversation went nor ended, but she cracked the code just like that. I could not write about her as harshly as I did before she spoke about two of my fav people, my old sis and Dad. The ‘source-reporter’ relationship with her ended for me instantaneously. Goose pimples!

Later I became a newspaper MD or Editor in Chief and much later an Ambassador, she told me she was proud of me and that my father bo Frederick Lubinda Mukwita who later taught as a lecturer at UNZA would have been too proud of me, but I digress.





*A FEW MONTHS BEFORE GODS CALL*



About three months ago, she called me up to her residence, about mid-morning weekday she said, “Amb. Mukwita where are you I need you to come home and help me edit a document, you English and all.”

I drove over to her house in Roma not far from our house she welcomed me warmly offered me water, we chatted she was in high excellent spirits.



I loved that knowing what she had recently gone through, plagued by courts and hospitals, classic tale of trials and tribulations.

It all sounds funny until it happens to you.

I was privileged that this strong woman, a mother an old Sis, aunt et al could call and ask simple me to help her do anything she could have done with her eyes closed, or indeed called someone better than I.

As I left she said wait, she came from another room and offered me a bag of beans and rice, Nakonde rice and choli can you imagine that.”



Here is an ill woman thinking about a young able bodied man, who does that?

Ms Nawakwi said life is hard today for many and you “never know when you may fall back on this my son.”

Ms. Nawakwi when I last saw her that morning had that light, life and twinkle in her eyes that said to me ‘only God can judge me now…I shall not give up,’ many Zambians including myself probably lack today as the Sxxx hits the fan.



Since she died, I have just been sifting through what many people have had to say about her and feel lucky that I personally got to share a small part of her exciting life that‘ large woman’ Mhsrip.

Ms Nawakwi’s life and death teaches us that with resilience you can reach the apex and with love, you can conquer all while with a big heart, you can outlive your foes.

I am hoping people more qualified than myself such as SishuwaX2 who did a remarkable eulogy on her on Hot FM Monday can pen her life story in order to inspire Zambian girls to continue breaking the glass ceiling.



We need that book to celebrate the Edith Nawakwi life and make up for the time we just ignored her the way one ignores a fly on the wall, a flu or a door mart. Edith Nawakwi must be immortalised.

She lived a full life and I have no doubt St Peter is waiting to open the Pearly Gates for her right now and lead her right into heaven where she clearly belongs to sit next to God almighty.



But albeit we all love Ms Nawakwi, life goes on, let the dead bury the dead…I am a living man I got work to do so says the Bible.

But I cannot forget that she was the first woman legislator to take up the lofty position of Minister of Finance, after that there was no stopping her.

Looking at her life, comments from distinguished people that knew her more than I did, I see people beyond party and religious divides, gender etc. celebrating her, as it should be.





*AND THEN BACK TO ZAMBIA IN A JIFFY*



Apparently we still have a dominant story of the planned expensive fractious ‘Constitutional Amendments’ which has immensely disturbed Zambians from across the divide.

Especially in the face of power shortages and the ever escalating cost of living quickly pushing the monthly bread basket needle, or basic needs cost to almost K12, 000 for a family of five in Lusaka per month.



An average family earns K2000 per month so the majority survive beyond their means in Africa’s sixth poorest nation which ironically is the largest producer of copper.

Yes ‘copper’ that expensive invaluable metal that fetches almost $10,000 per ton in London whose benefits keep eluding us because we either pawned the metal to foreigners or just didn’t tax them companies well enough.

Like Kendrick Lamar says, “It’s a cultural divide am gonna get in on the flow…40 acres and a mule it’s bigger than the music.”



It’s been my feeling when the constitutional debate started, up to now that we don’t need it now like we did not need it a month ago considering the abject poverty right in our faces, or the belly of the beast.



We can do the constitution next year, let’s stop this plan before we deep-slide into further conflict or the abyss of divisions we may not be able to claw ourselves out of, you know like the cesspool.

It’s always the small fires that gas-light into an inferno so let those that have ears hear, those with eyes see that “it’s the poverty stupid,” remember like “It’s the economy stupid?”

Another one is “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it dude.”



*TRUMP, TARRIFS AND TAXES AGAINST THE WORLD*



Last week POTUS no.47 announced he would slap tariffs on several nations, 90 of them, that have been apparently ‘short changing’ the USA starting a blistering trade war.



China which does the biggest trade was affected the most as the Don slapped a 104 % tariff on the Red Dragon after they retaliated his first tariff by slapping him with an 84% tax.

The simple definition of a tariff is that it’s a tax imposed by one country on another country it sees an ‘opponent’ and the only thing it does is hurt the importer because the goods they import become more expensive.



This is why for the life of me, I cannot fathom why Mr Trump started when they outgoing Canadian PM Justine Traedue called a “DUMB” move.

The US is the largest importer of luxury goods or products such as emeralds from Zambia and diamonds from Lesotho so I doubt whether the tariffs that didn’t leave Zambia unscathed will affect us in anyway, we give tax breaks to foreign mining company’s lol.



Fancy cars from Germany etc. so in my view, while China may suffer a little, USA will suffer the most thanks to POTUS, who keeps re-writing history with a trail of broken hearts and dreams and trillion dollars in lost revenue plus a looming ‘Trump Recession’.

The question on the minds of many is “why why why Mr Trump” just like many Zambians cut down more on food as Easter approaches them with empty wallys on empty stomachs and poverty on steroids like no other time.”



I cannot cease to wonder why Presidents change course and embark on a project they did not campaign on to just a totally different one.

Just remember my usual aufvidazen as Easter approaches folks, “Make love not War.”

Forget the tariffs and the constitutional amendments because it aint over until the fat lady sings.





