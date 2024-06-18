The Life, legacy of Saulos Chilima: A Tribute to a visionary leader

-The late Malawi Vice President (VP) Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC), a devoted Roman Catholic and family man, left an indelible mark on Malawi’s political landscape.

Born on February 12, 1973, Chilima was a shining star who rose to prominence with his unwavering dedication and vision.

As Vice-President, Chilima served two terms with distinction, first from May 30, 2014, and again from June 28, 2020.

His leadership and charisma inspired a nation, and his departure from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in 2018 marked a new chapter in his political journey.

With the formation of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party in 2018, Chilima’s vision for a better Malawi gained momentum.

Despite the odds, he emerged as a strong contender in the 2019 Tripartite Elections, garnering an impressive 20.24% of the total votes.

His unwavering spirit and leadership led the Tonse Alliance to victory in the Fresh Presidential Election in 2020, ousting the incumbent party, DPP from power.

Chilima’s academic achievements are a testament to his intellect and dedication.

He held a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences, Computer Science, and Economics from the University of Malawi, a Master’s Degree in Economics, and a Ph.D. in Knowledge Management from the University of Bolton.

Before entering politics, Chilima excelled in the corporate world, holding various sales and marketing positions at prominent companies.

His leadership at Airtel Malawi made him the first Malawian to head the mobile telecommunications company.

Saulos Chilima’s legacy is a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come.

His life’s work serves as a reminder that vision, perseverance, and leadership can transform a nation.