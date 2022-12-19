THE LINYUNGANDAMBO TO INVOLVE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IF GOVT FAILS TO MEET THEM OVER SEPARATION OF BAROTSELAND FROM ZAMBIA

By Mastone Moonze

The Linyungandambo of Western Province says it will engage the international community if the Zambian Government does not meet them to discuss the issue of splitting Barotseland from Zambia.

Group Spokesperson Samuel Kalimukwa is concerned that state house has not yet responded to the letter written by the group recently requesting to meet President Hakainde Hichilema and resolve the issue of which boundaries, citizenship and assets should be shared between Barotseland and Zambia.

Mr. Kalimukwa tells Phoenix News that the only response the group received was from Vice President Mutale Nalumango who asked for time to study the Barotseland agreement.

He says the Linyungandambo will give the vice president a benefit of doubt and allow government to study the agreement before calling on the international community to help resolve the issue.

The Linyungandambo has been advocating for the independence of Barotseland to govern itself away from the Zambia.

Meanwhile, State House Spokesperson Antony Bwalya when contacted for a comment said he has asked the team at State House to confirm if the letter from the Linyugandambo was delivered