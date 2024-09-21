The lowest copper production it has been since the 60s



In 2023, Zambia produced 698,000 tons of copper, the lowest in decades.



In 2019 and 2020 copper production was way above 850,000 metric tonnes and with fair taxes(especially after making the mineral royalty tax non-deductible), the mining sector contributed an average of $1.1billion per year to the fiscuss.



Since 2022, the revenue contributions are about $300million since 2022.



Zambia is now the seventh-largest copper producer in the world and the second-largest in Africa, accounting for approximately 4 percent of global copper output.