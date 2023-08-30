THE LUNDA – LUVALE CONFLICT- Dickson Jere

THE LUNDA – LUVALE CONFLICT

By Dickson Jere

All the six Presidents of the Republic of Zambia have dealt with and failed to resolve the Lunda-Luvale conflict of North Western Province. Even before independence, the colonial government declared a State of Emergency in Chavuma because of the escalating tribal conflict between the Lunda and the Luvale. But why is this conflict so difficult to resolve?

President Edgar Lungu asked the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people (and through him, The Litunga, Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi, Paramount Chief Mpezeni and The Mwata) to help resolve the Lunda-Luvale conflict.

But in 1971, President Kenneth Kaunda, similarly, appointed a panel headed by Paramount Chief Gawa Undi of the Eastern Province to resolve resolve the conflict but nothing happened.

President Frederick Chiluba tried to intervene and resolve the conflict but to no avail. So did President Levy Mwanawasa and President Rupiah Banda. I remember President Banda even sent a delegation of traditional leaders from different parts of Zambia to help bring peace but still failed.

We have had the Chewe-Ngoni conflict but it has died down and the two tribes live side by side. We have had the Lozi-Nkoya dispute but not simmering to the levels of the Lunda-Luvale.

What is the main contention that all successive governments have failed to resolve?

There is need to find a lasting solution to the Lunda – Luvale conflict. I do know a lot of research has been done and papers written on this subject but still no peace.

Wither Zambia?