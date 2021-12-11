Her Honour the Vice President of Republic Zambia W.K Mutale Nalumango told parliament on 10th December, 2021 during Question time that government is working on mechanisms that will soon see the Married Civil Servants who were separated by employment get reunited with Spouses to curb rampant induced divorces.



Furthermore, her Honour the Vice President told parliament that the government is espoused with the Biblical teaching from Mark 10:9 which states that “What therefore God has joined together, let not man put asunder”.