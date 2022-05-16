Laura Miti

The maths around NHIMA confuses me? Are we contributing enough to sustain it? I ask because it is so useful and I hope it will not collapse under all our weight.

I’ve seen how crowded private medical facilities accepting NHIMA are. Benches look like UTH.

There is also the abiding issue of businesses trying to milk the health insurance. Is NHIMA ensuring it pays for services actually rendered? Maybe patients should get a statement of what has been claimed on their account.

As for pricing – how much is NHIMA charged for paracetamol?

Right from the start, we need to protect this health insurance, which, if well managed, will change our health care. It has already helped people access services they never could afford

Long Live NHIMA!