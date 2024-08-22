MILLERS Association of Zambia (MAZ) says mealie meal on the Zambian market meets the stipulated standards which are safe for human consumption.
In an interview yesterday, MAZ president Andrew Chintala said the public ought to know that there are standards which have been developed for different countries in terms of what aflatoxin levels are tolerant for human and animal consumption.
“The mealie meal that is on the market is safe for consumption,” he said.
“It meets the stipulated standards, which are safe for human consumption. We had
to test all the mealie meal.”
The mealie meal that is on the Zambian market is safe for human consumption- Millers Association of Zambia
So now who made the dogs die?
Andrew boi, the social cost of your business is very high to the ordinary Zambians. You need to be absolutely sure before you make any statements. I hope you and your business colleagues are not putting profit before our lives.
It seems by rushing to the media with half baked information, the current Minister of Health has played into the hands of an opposition who doesnt want ZNS to provide relatively cheap meal meal to citizens. So Zambia Millers Association should work with all stakeholders including the Ministry of health, Zambia Bureau of Standards to reassure citizens that all meal meal and maize sold in Zambia is safe. Remember for the opposition such as Nakachinda presenting a narrative that the current government doesnt care of the health and safety of citizens is meant to gain political mileage. Debunk such narrative with evidence and facts.
We were told that about 10 brands are affected so whom are we going to listen to now, is it a conspiracy?