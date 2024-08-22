The mealie meal that is on the Zambian market is safe for human  consumption- Millers Association of Zambia

MILLERS Association of Zambia (MAZ) says mealie meal on the Zambian market meets the stipulated standards which are safe for human consumption.



In an interview yesterday, MAZ president Andrew Chintala said the public ought to know that there are standards which have been developed for different countries in terms of what aflatoxin levels are tolerant for human and animal consumption.



“The mealie meal that is on the market is safe for consumption,” he said.



“It meets the stipulated standards, which are safe for human consumption. We had

to test all the mealie meal.”



