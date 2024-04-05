THE MINES MINISTER HAD DONE AN INJUSTICE ON THE MOPANI ISSUE- Binwell Mpundu

THE MINES MINISTER HAD DONE AN INJUSTICE ON THE MOPANI ISSUE.

I could not believe my ears listening to the Mines Minister struggle to explain the legality of the Mopani /IRH transaction in regards to whether the govt followed the law or not.

I know that Hon Kabuswe is not a lawyer but listening to him explain whether the Mopani transaction was legal or not has left me very confused and i want to think we have a problem.The moment a minister fails to clearly expalain an issue and challenges those asking to go to court then we have a serious problem.Hon Kabuswe has done an injustice on the discussion over the legality of the Mopani deal and he will have to do a lot of damage controls ..

Look we all waited for this day when Mopani would get back on the wheels but we will not support any illegality and Government must clarify the legality of this Mopani transaction for they owe the Zambian people that explaination and not telling people who are asking to go to court.

The most important principle on leading people is transparency and accountability and so in the name of accountability and transparency Government must clarify the legality of the mopani transaction and if the law was not followed unfortunately someone will be answerable one day because umulandu taubola …..

If the transaction was illegal Government will hear from me for making me celebrate an illegality and so we should pray it was legally done..

My appeal to the New Dawn govt ..Please ensure that you are open and transparent over these deals you are entering into ..ala bane leadership entails that you do what is morally right even when no one is looking and when there are suspicions be quick to provide clarities because you are accountable to the people who gave you that power..So please provide a very clear reponse to the mopani issue…

Binwell Mpundu

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA