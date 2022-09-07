THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE SIMPLY ATTENDED A PUBLIC COURT SESSION JUST LIKE GIVEN LUBINDA AND DAVIS MWILA DID

6th September, 2022 – Lusaka

THE accusation by PF against the Minister of Justice Honourabe Mulambo Haimbe is so nonsensical and shows just why the PF ran the Country aground.

How does the Minister of Justice, who is also State Counsel by the way, attending a case which is of public interest amount to interference? Are they saying the Minister has no other way of reaching the Judges to interfere or intimidate them other than sitting quietly in court without uttering a word and simply following the proceedings?

If the Minister wanted to get to the Judges, why not do so privately? The plain truth is that the Minister simply attended a public Court session, sat in his rightful place in Court as a senior member of the bar, far away from the robed lawyers that were arguing the case, and observed the proceedings in a very important case of public concern, just like Given Lubinda, Davies Mwila and other members of the public and the press did.

If PF used to intimidate Judges or interfere with their work, it is not the case under the New Dawn Administration.

The unlawful and disgrantled PF should just stay in its lane with its dullness and lack of objectivity.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM