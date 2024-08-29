THE MISSING LADY FOUND DEAD IN MAKENI DIÈD OF POISON INGESTION – POLICE



FOLLOW UP REPORT ON THE CASE OF SUSPECTED MURDER – MAKENI POLICE STATION



August 28, 2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide an update on the case of the suspected murder reported at Makeni Police Station on August 24, 2024 at 18:50 hours by Mr. Prosper Mwanza, aged 23, of Plot No. 396/96 Teagles Road, Makeni. Mr. Mwanza reported that his elder sister, Precious Milimo Muchape, aged 32, who was reported missing on Tuesday, August 20,2024, was found deceased.



The deceased, Ms. Precious Milimo Muchape, was discovered in an unfinished wall fence along Londola Road in Makeni. She was found with a cut on her left ear, and beside her were a small bottle with suspected poisonous liquid, a black handbag, and an Itel cellphone.



Following the discovery, the police were informed and subsequently transported the body to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary for further examination. A postmortem examination was conducted yesterday August 27, 2024 at UTH.



The preliminary report from the postmortem examination indicates that Ms. Precious Milimo Muchape ingested poison. The cause of death has been officially ruled to be suicide.



The body of the deceased has since been released to the family for burial.



The Zambia Police Service extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Muchape during this difficult time.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.