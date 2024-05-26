THE MISSING OF J J

We have noted that some section of society is actually celebrating the missing of Hon Jay Banda .

His missing remains unclear until our police thoroughly investigate the whole scenario leading to the same.

In such circumstances, it’s very advisable to offer prayers so that God who knows all things may bring to light whatever surrounds the mystery.

Let’s remember Banda is a family man with friends doted across the nation and large and above a Member of Parliament in Petauke.

Let’s try by all means to avoid aggravating the situation by provoking those who could be in a state of shock and worry following his missing.

This follows some written statements by individuals circulating on social media and carrying very unsympathetic messages, which are actually unAfrican.

In Angola, when Dr. Jonas Savimbi was gunned down by government forces ,people took to the streets to celebrate his demise.

The then President of Angola immediately stopped such behaviour and called it unAfrican.

Zambia remains a Christian nation, and our actions should reflect as such.

We pray for the best even as police are investigating.

Thank you.

Dr Cephas Mukuka

Deputy Secretary General / Politics and Operations.

Citizens First ,

Member of UKA

26.05.24