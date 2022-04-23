By Emmanuel Mwamba



The more things change,the more they remain the same

The Arrival of JUNTAS

So the UPND cadres controlling Lusaka InterCity Bus Terminus , extorting money from drivers and bus owners rioted when Lusaka City Council tried to remove them.

The action by the LCC was to comply with the presidential and government directives about cadres at markets and bus stations.

The youths closed the Terminus, rioted, and burnt tyres, blocked Dedani Kimathi road for some hours and threw stones at cars.

During their protest, they told the media that they call themselves; “JUNTAS” and not Commandos!

They say Commandos belonged to PF.

This is lawlessness! Cadreism was rejected then, it has to be rejected now!