THE MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER AT THE 2024 EUROS.

By Bra Gee

Spain released the provisional list for the Euros and Chelsea Football Club defender Marc Cucurella was not included even after his stellar end to the season.

Days later, Jose Gaya was withdrawn from the squad due to injury and then Marc Cucurella was called upon. Such players get little to no playing time.

The first friendly match Andorra in preparation he was on bench and played just 10mins and he made instant impact. He then started the next match and played well again in the just 45mins.

Then first game came and he was selected to be the starter. Pundits and even some chelsea fans were complaining “Why bench Grimaldo, he’s better than Cucurella.”

Here we are, Champion of Europe! The best LB in the tournament, Marc Cucurella. 🇪🇸.

