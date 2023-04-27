27/04/2023

THE NAPSA 20% PARTIAL WITHDRAWAL HAS UPSET LOW-GRADE POLITICIANS

… Christmas in April!

SOMEBODY tell me; why has the NAPSA 20 % Partial Withdrawal negatively affect some Zambian politicians?

Going by the arguments being advanced in regard the NAPSA 20 % Partial Withdrawal, you will conclude that well known politicians have the maggots-of-envy walking all over their brains.

The low-grade politicians include Shoni Mulomowankoko and Foolred Mbushi-meme.

The two are utterly upset and screaming big lies above the success story Christmas in April!

To start with, Shoni Mulomowankoko is contending that the people of Zambia are celebrating the NAPSA 20 % Partial Withdrawal because of lack the principles of saving in the country.

But, just yesterday, Mulomowankoko ran back to Zambia from one of our neighbouring countries after messing-up finances through his well-crafted thieving ways. [fact]

But, the people of Zambia should be allowed to enjoy the NAPSA 20 % Partial Withdrawal because none of them wants to steal the way Shoni Mulomowankoko stole, peshilya apa (across the border).

And Foolred Mbushi-meme is arguing that NAPSA 20 % Partial Withdrawal will make workers destitute at the end of one’s respective working journey.

But what was Mbushi-meme thinking by not remitting NAPSA deductions of workers that toiled day and night to build his name and business empire? [fact]

How can Foolred Mbushi-meme care for the Zambian worker today when he never cared for his own employees yesterday?

The most dangerous politician in the world is one who lives by umungulu (senselessness) like oxygen day by day. [fact]

We shall look no further, because in Zambia, Shoni Mulomowankoko and Foolred Mbushi-meme are dangerous politician!

The two are not worthy of a normal person’s trust.

Nalelo twapapuka,

Mwango Wamapembwe