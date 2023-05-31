The National Day of Prayer is a statutory instrument and Still Legal- Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ)

The National Day of Prayer is a statutory instrument and Still Legal

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has received numerous inquiries on its position regarding a short video circulating on social media in which the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, is saying the National Day of Prayer is “useless” while on an interview at a named media house.

As a stakeholder in governance, our knee-jerk reaction was to rule it out as AI -generated by some tech enthusiasts. However, as far as the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) is concerned, we have not received any new position from the new dawn Government other than its commitment to the National Day of Prayer. As you may be aware, for almost two years of the new dawn administration, her honor, the Vice-President, has represented the President on this gazetted day.

Secondly, the Vice-President’s office, which now houses the Department of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, has hosted all the Church Mother Bodies in the preparations for the National Day of Prayer, which is Church-led.

Therefore, until the President and his Government decide to push the withdrawal of the National Day of Prayer, Statutory Instrument No.78 of 2015, and Gazette Notice of 23rd October 2015, it remains legal.

We further call for citizens to prayerfully look forward to the 2023 edition of the National Day of Prayer, whose preparations are underway.

As a Christian nation that acknowledges the supremacy of God Almighty in all its affairs, the 18th Day of October is set apart to seek the face of God, give thanks, reflect, repent, and reconcile for continued peace, prosperity, and unity. Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ)