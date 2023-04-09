The New Dawn Govt Does Not Inspire Tangible Investor Confidence- Mundubile

THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT DOES NOT INSPIRE TANGIBLE INVESTOR CONFIDENCE- MUNDUBILE

Lusaka, Sunday (April 9, 2023)

By Smart Eagles 🦅

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says it is sad that the UPND administration has not brought any new investors in the country, since taking over power.

Mr. Mundubile, a PF Presidential Candidate, said President Hakainde Hichilema, Minister of Commerce and Ambassadors have let the country down by failing to attract new investors to come and invest in Zambia.

He said, the country will continue losing out because the UPND is only looking to the west while ignoring the east especially Russia, China, India and Brazil.

Mr. Mundubile said President Hichilema made a trip to the United States of America while in opposition where he revealed that he secured 25 Billion US Dollars investment pledges, which would be actualized immediately he won the presidency.

He said it was disturbing that Zambia had not seen a new investor two years down the line.

“It is either the President was not truthful when he announced that he had secured some investment pledges or there is simply no investor confidence,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said economic and social development was a serious matter, especially that the New Dawn Administration talks about employment creation by referring to the private sector which comprised local and foreign investors.

“Investors normally have a helicopter view of the region by looking at policies and future outlooks. They further look at a strategic plan for a particular nation with regard to policy direction in specific sectors,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said whatever the UPND Administration was doing, was not bringing about investor confidence to attract new investments in the country.