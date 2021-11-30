Larry L Mweetwa
THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE SENSITIVE TO PEOPLE WHO SUPPORTED ICIPANI AND SACRIFICED THEIR LIVES.
We all paid a price to see UPND in power, but others sacrificed more. It hurts me to see people who joined the party yesterday get appointed and yet several people who were with the party even at a time when it was not attractive being sidelined.
I feel sad to see this woman still being ignored by our party.
Iam not complaining because I know our beloved president has a plan probably just patience is needed.
But what signal does this send to the the public eye 👁 if visible supporters of the party aren’t recognised?
It sends a signal to the masses that yes we all love politics but re think the level of your commitment if it’s worth to sacrifice your life and business at the expense of others to enjoy.
PF was not a political party but a gang of criminals and I support people calling for it to be blacklisted because the level of thugerism was just too high. Who misses PF like this.
Please 🙏 New dawn government remove shame from our faces and assist this woman.
Iam free to say things people just harbour in their hearts because I want our party to be in power for a longer period by adhering to promises made to the people of Zambia.
Thanks
Wise words worth taking heed. Very selfless I must add. God bless you.
Correct, but they are just too many. Sorry but some must wait for the second five year term, keep doing what you were doing before the new dawn came into power
Doctor Larry Mwitwa, your humility is highly appreciated by us all.
We know you to be a big fish whose call or any other forms of communication direct to the President can never be ignored.
I insist that some cardinal observations demands that you talk as Bosses of the Party lest we end up embarrassing ourselves.
I submit.
Wise words Larry. I am sure you have also realized that president HH has developed misplaced priorities. Surely, this woman deserves everything and knowing HH, it may even take 5 years before he responds, we don’t want the embarrassment of finding something worse; this woman is poorly.
Larry, can you start something so that us members can help this woman before HH comes in to assist. We don’t need to wait for him, we party members can do something right now. Set up an Account and we donate!
True. She must be recognised. Yes many helped but this one was also a face of defiance against the mafias.
Yes please let’s help
Mr Chilyata Sir, Larry can single handedly help that Woman. This goes to mean that what you are asking him to do is as simple as sipping a cup of water. People will come on board easily to contribute towards such a noble call.
However, a house divided between itself suffers consequences. Let’s be Wise and never should we bring our own made Leader to shame. He is naive in some of these issues and has new busy schedules. He will catch up as a matter of a fact.
It’s now time to push our own Government in power to expedite taking care of our foot soldiers as we await National roll out of benefits.
My humble Submissions.
Any movement that forgets and neglects it’s heroes from among the ordinary people is bound to fail. The struggle is not over for the UPND. The way things are going the 2026 elections will even be tougher. UPND must recognise, honour and look after it’s heroes. It has the means to do so.
What is the guy talking about? You have never lived in Zambia for a very long time and is out of touch with reality on the ground. Leave Bally alone and don’t silently entice people to get frustrated.
It is said, but the long list of people that experienced pf blutarity awaits upnd. To do the charity work through presidency may not be the best. It is better to do it under party structure and mwiitwa may lead the organization.