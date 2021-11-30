Larry L Mweetwa

THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE SENSITIVE TO PEOPLE WHO SUPPORTED ICIPANI AND SACRIFICED THEIR LIVES.

We all paid a price to see UPND in power, but others sacrificed more. It hurts me to see people who joined the party yesterday get appointed and yet several people who were with the party even at a time when it was not attractive being sidelined.

I feel sad to see this woman still being ignored by our party.

Iam not complaining because I know our beloved president has a plan probably just patience is needed.

But what signal does this send to the the public eye 👁 if visible supporters of the party aren’t recognised?

It sends a signal to the masses that yes we all love politics but re think the level of your commitment if it’s worth to sacrifice your life and business at the expense of others to enjoy.

PF was not a political party but a gang of criminals and I support people calling for it to be blacklisted because the level of thugerism was just too high. Who misses PF like this.

Please 🙏 New dawn government remove shame from our faces and assist this woman.

Iam free to say things people just harbour in their hearts because I want our party to be in power for a longer period by adhering to promises made to the people of Zambia.

Thanks