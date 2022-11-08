*HON. MILUPI WRITES*

THE NEW DAWN’S PPP CORE ROAD NETWORK DEVELOPMENT MODEL TO KICK-START WITH TARRING OF ECONOMIC ROADS ACROSS WESTERN, COPPERBELT AND NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCES

Fellow citizens, we are excited to announce that on Christmas eve, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Council Approved a 25-year- Concession Agreement with Nkulu Zambia Limited, with the Southern Africa Business Development Forum as the selected bidder, for the construction and/or rehabilitation of the following international road linkages and trade facilitation routes connecting Zambia’s Copperbelt, North-Western and Western Provinces, to Namibia, Angola and the DRC through Katima Mulilo, Shangombo, and Sikongo in the Western Province, totalling over 2,000kms:

1. Tapo – Kalabo – Sikongo – Angola Border Road (125km)

2. Sioma – Shangombo Road (175km)

3. Lufwanyama – Kankolonkolo – Kasempa Road (225km)

4. Kasempa – Kaoma Road – Luampa Junction (280km)

5. Luampa Junction – Machile – Simungoma Road (340km)

6. Livingstone – Katima Mulilo Road (225km)

7. Resettlement Roads (minimum of 500km)

8. Shangombo Bridge (approximately 8.5km)

9. Sikongo Border Post and Trade Hub

10. Shangombo Border Post and Trade Hub

11. Katima Mulilo Border Post and Trade Hub

According to this considered package dubbed Development of the Western Province Trade Facilitation Routes inclusive of Resettlement Schemes and Border Facilities Through A Finance, Design, Construct, Rehabilitate, Operate, Maintain And Transfer Public Private Partnership Model, a total of approximately 2,208.5 kilometres of core road network will be constructed and/or upgraded to international bituminous standards and bituminous standards.

Finally, the project has several benefits including reduced travel times and vehicle operating costs, improved safety through the development of the critical road linkages to Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as job creation. We shall keep updating you as we move forward on this very important project.