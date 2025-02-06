THE NEW HERITAGE ARTY STANDS IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE RESIDENT DOCTORS ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA



05/02/2025



The New Heritage Party stands in solidarity with the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia. We share the concerns raised by the association regarding the irregularities and lack of transparency in the recent recruitment process for health workers.





We unequivocally condemn the blatant irregularities and lack of transparency that have marred this recruitment process. It is unacceptable that qualified medical professionals have been overlooked, while others with questionable qualifications have been recruited.



As a nation, we can no longer tolerate the scourge of corruption and injustice. It is time for us, the citizens, to rise up and demand a better society for ourselves and future generations. We must collectively push back against corruption and demand a higher standard of governance and accountability.





The New Heritage Party is committed to fighting for meritocracy in the health sector, just as we do in all other sectors. We believe that recruitment processes should be based on merit, not corruption or nepotism. It is imperative that the UPND-led government drops all corrupt practices at all costs and ensures that all recruitment processes are transparent, fair, and merit-based.





We urge the UPND led government to take immediate action to address these irregularities and ensure that all health workers who were unfairly excluded from the recruitment process are given due consideration. Let those who were on the waiting list be considered for recruitment. Let the announced names be discredited, rejected, and abandoned. Let a fresh, corrupt-free, and transparent recruitment process be implemented.





For the sake of Zambia and Zambians, especially the youths, the New Heritage Party will continue to advocate for good governance, transparency, and accountability in all sectors. We stand with the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia and all health workers who have been unfairly treated.



Together, let us work towards a Zambia where meritocracy thrives, and corruption is eradicated.



Aggephrey Brill



Chief Spokesperson

New Heritage Party

+260979828935

zambrill@yahoo.com