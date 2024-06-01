The New Heritage Party Condemns Unlawful Stoppage of Mandevu Rally by UPND Govt Police and UPND Armed Cadres

Press Statement For Immediate Release

The New Heritage Party Condemns Unlawful Stoppage of Mandevu Rally by UPND Government Police and UPND Armed Cadres.

Lusaka, Zambia – 1st June, 2024

The New Heritage Party is deeply saddened by the turn of events whereby the Government through its Police Force backed by armed cadres stopped our scheduled rally at Mandevu Compound Ground despite the NHP’s meticulous adherence to the Public Order Act, the authorities deployed heavily armed police while the UPND bussed its machete and panga wielding cadres, with a clear intent to intimidate and potentially harm peace-loving Zambian citizens.

This brazen action makes it abundantly clear that the Zambian police and security agencies are not serving the public but are instead operating under the directives of President Hakainde Hichilema who recently proudly announced that he was going to get tough with the opposition.

This move, by the Government, is meant to expose innocent people to the dangers posed by this oppressive and bloodthirsty UPND regime police force and cadres.

The UPND that has been claiming that it does not have cadres, has been shown up for what it really is, a 2-faced, hypocritical and most violent party, scared of its own shadow.

To our members, we urge you not to despair in the face of this blatant attack on our democratic rights.

I also want to thank our members and others from our UKA partners for showing restraint in the face of extreme provocation and not engaging the bullies.

Be rest assured, we are committed to employing all legal and lawful democratic means to restore our God-given rights.

Together, we will stand firm against this unjust repression. Thank you for your continued support and vigilance.

Chishala Kateka – President

New Heritage Party