THE NEW ZESCO SUPPLY CONNECTION FEES SHOULD BE REJECTED BY ALL ZAMBIANS- Christopher Kang’ombe

THE NEW ZESCO SUPPLY CONNECTION FEES SHOULD BE REJECTED BY ALL ZAMBIANS

I am shocked to learn that government has approved the new zesco supply connection fees by the following increments;

1. High density, demarcated areas- Average 379% to 476%

2. High density, understated areas- Average 258% to 309%

3. Low density, demarcated areas- Average 215% to 312%

This is unacceptable and must NOT be implemented given the cost implications on the citizens.

The income levels for the people have not improved and therefore no one from government should justify these crazy figures.

Christopher Kang’ombe

PF National Youth Chairperson

19.12.2022