The news of the death of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube is devastating! Why should we die young?- Greyford Monde

Greyford Monde

The news of the death of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube is devastating! Why should we die young?

My friend and colleague, our fearless, brave and without a doubt, lawyer on Terra firma, what you stood for will not be forgotten, we shall soldier on with it until its brought to full light.

The political, economic and social emancipation of the people of Zambia is in the hands of us the young, my friend Hon. Ngulube, your death has left a huge gap. It will be difficult for anyone to fit into your shoes.

Rest in peace gallant soilder of the land. We remain with our trust steadfast in the Lord God Almighty.