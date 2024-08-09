THE NEXT PF CONVENTION IS AFTER THE 2026 ELECTIONS, FOR NOW I REMAIN THE LEGITIMATE PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN 2026, SAYS MILES SAMPA



PF President Miles Sampa has clarified that the next party convention is after the 2026 Presidential elections and he remains the party candidate.





“I was legitimately elected by my party recently and the records are there to show. I don’t know of any other PF Presidential candidate for 2026 elections other than myself who is the current PF President. The entire party membership is solidly behind me. So yes I will be on the PF Presidential ballot in 2026” Sampa told the media.



Former President Edgar Lungu declared that he will win the 2026 Presidential elections under the PF as no one would stop him from contesting.



Z.E