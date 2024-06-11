PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

2024/06/11

THE NON HOLDING OF POLITICAL PARTY RALLIES A BIG CONCERN:

Government must immediately put it clear whether political parties must wait for 2026 to do their rallies, unlike the way things are done currently.

It has been observed that there is no clear cut explanation from the police when ever a go ahead is not given.

Let the government inform the nation on this matter, as it is raising a lot of frustrations and unnecessary tension among political players from the opposition political parties.

The recent kitwe incidence over SP is one good example. We understand a go ahead was given and later withdrawn.

Let the nation know the way forward on this very serious subject matter of national interest.

Issued by

Dr Noel CHISEBE.

Good Governance and Human rights activist.