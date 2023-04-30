The Notorious Patriotic Front (N.P.F) Submits 15 Names To Chief Registrar Of Societies

Update;

PF SUBMITS 15 NAMES TO CHIEF REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES

Besides the earlier ten (10) names submitted to the Registrar of Societies as office bearers, the party has submitted five more names bringing to the total of fifteen (15).

All the persons on the list have since submitted their credentials including their NRCs and Police Clearance.

We have added:

1. Hon. George Chisanga

2. Hon.Raphael Mangani Nakacinda

3. Hon. Nkandu Luo

4. Hon Given Lubinda

5. Hon. Jean Kapata