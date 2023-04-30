The Notorious Patriotic Front (N.P.F) Submits 15 Names To Chief Registrar Of Societies

Update;
PF SUBMITS 15 NAMES TO CHIEF REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES
Besides the earlier ten (10) names submitted to the Registrar of Societies as office bearers, the party has submitted five more names bringing to the total of fifteen (15).
All the persons on the list have since submitted their credentials including their NRCs and Police Clearance.
We have added:
1. Hon. George Chisanga
2. Hon.Raphael Mangani Nakacinda
3. Hon. Nkandu Luo
4. Hon Given Lubinda
5. Hon. Jean Kapata
So what was the commotion all about and why was this not done much earlier. PF needs to stop politicking and playing victim. It will also do them well to improve on their communication skills. Currently the people managing their communications department leave much to be desired. MWAMBA is obsessed with being President and does more politics than communicating Antonio is a terrible let down whilst nakachinda is totally a confused guy. It will help if these three were moved to other portfolios.