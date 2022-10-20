The Only Female Candidate In The Kwacha By-election Has Accused Her Party Of Conniving With PF And Failing To Fund Her Campaign

THE ONLY FEMALE CANDIDATE IN THE KWACHA BY-ELECTION CRIES FOUL OVER LACK OF SUPPORT FROM HER PARTY

By Michael Kaluba

Barely 24 hours to the polls, Kwacha Constituency Aspiring Candidate Ashan Jayawardene has accused her party, the Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF-, of conniving with the opposition Patriotic Front and failing to fund her campaign.

Ms. Jayawardene has disclosed to Phoenix News that inquiries into why she was receiving no support from the party revealed that her campaign was supposed to be funded by the PF but that the deal had not materialized, which left the EFF stranded with no money to support her.

She explains that before she was approached by the EFF she was poised to stand as an independent candidate but has had to fund her nomination fees, K100 each payment to the 15 supporters on nomination day and other campaign needs despite her party asking her to stand on its ticket.

The sole female candidate in the kwacha parliamentary by-election states that the party only gave her less than K1000 and could not manage to provide supporters for nominations because only the president and his secretary general, Changala Siame, were available as party members which left her at the mercy of other political party candidates who assisted her.

But PF Acting President Given Lubinda says there is no truth to this allegation, pointing out that his party has no business conniving with any other party as it is focused on regrouping to field its own candidates.

Meanwhile, efforts to get EFF Party President Kasonde Mwenda proved futile by broadcast time as his mobile phone went unanswered.

