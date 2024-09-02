The only way to marry my daughter is by impregnating her first – Ghanaian Presidential candidate

Kofi Akpaloo, the presidential aspirant for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the upcoming 2024 general elections, has stirred controversy with his recent comments regarding his daughter’s future marriage.

In an interview, Akpaloo revealed that he would only approve of his daughter’s marriage if the prospective husband can impregnate her before the wedding.

Akpaloo explained that his condition stems from a desire to ensure his daughter does not face the stress and potential stigma of struggling to conceive after marriage. He emphasized that while the issue of infertility might not be his daughter’s fault, society tends to place the blame on the woman if a couple faces challenges in having children.

“I’m not stopping any man from getting married to my daughter, but the only condition for this to happen is if the man can impregnate her first,” Akpaloo stated during the interview. He added that he would prefer for his daughter to have a child before entering into marriage, to avoid any future difficulties.

He added;

“If you’re a man who wants to marry my daughter, you need to impregnate her before the marriage. I don’t want her to face stress over having babies after getting married. The issue might not be her fault. In fact, I hope my daughter has a child before they even marry.”

Despite efforts by the interview host to persuade him to reconsider, Akpaloo remained firm in his stance, asserting that he would reject any suitor who did not meet this condition.