THE OPPOSITION IS RESORTING TO VIOLENCE DUE TO THEIR INABILITY TO CONVINCE CITIZENS – NZOVU



The opposition is resorting to violence because they have failed to convince citizens to support their policies, Hon. Collins Nzovu has said.





Speaking during his visit to Minga Ward in Petauke today, Hon. Nzovu, Member of Parliament for Nangoma and Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, strongly condemned the actions of the opposition.





The Nagoma Member of Parliament stated that it was disheartening to see members of the opposition attacking innocent citizens who were peacefully holding a meeting at their camp.





While assessing the damage caused by the attack, Hon. Nzovu reiterated President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive, urging UPND members to remain calm and avoid retaliatory actions.



He encouraged the local community to forgive the perpetrators, remain steadfast, and turn out in large numbers to cast their votes on 6th February.





The Minister revealed that the attacks were premeditated, with the perpetrators breaking windows and entering through vents to vandalize the camp. He noted that several individuals lost critical belongings, including NRCs and other personal items.



Expressing concern over the repeated violence during elections, Hon. Nzovu emphasized that such actions threaten the peace and stability of Zambia’s communities.





He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to decentralization and empowerment through Constituency Development Funds (CDF), which have been widely embraced by Zambians.





Mr. Nzovu further called on law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend the culprits and issued a stern warning to opposition leaders, particularly those from the PF, against inciting unrest.





He assured the victims that the government would replace their lost items and stressed that justice would prevail.



“We will not allow this spiral of violence to continue. The law must take its course,” he concluded.



(C) THE UPND MEDIA TEAM