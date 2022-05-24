THE PARTY HAS ABANDONED ME – MUMBI PHIRI
By Koswe Editors in Mongu
Murder suspect in the Lawrence Banda case Mumbi Phiri has bitterly complained that her party the PF is not doing enough to secure her release from prison.
Mumbi Phiri has lamented that only Given Lubinda made an effort to visit her in Mongu where she is being detained from.
“To be honest, the party has abandoned me and I feel neglected. From the time I was transferred from Kaoma to Mongu, only my brother Given Lubinda visited me. It’s as if the party doesn’t care about me because very little is being done to secure my release,” laments Mumbi Phiri.
“I don’t even know if there are people out there who are calling for my release. Nde chula kuno! (I am suffering here.”
Mumbi Phiri is the first suspect in the Lawrence Banda case as she is on record saying she was there when Lawrence Banda was shot dead in Kaoma.
Too bad madam but remember your days the way you used to treat people.
Am surprised she is even expecting people to thinks about her. PF is no longer there, it’s in extinction.
Lubinda was in Mongu visiting his relatives. So it made sense to pay you a visit. He did not travel all the way from Lusaka to visit you.
This will make her and other foolish PF cadres learn lessons. People like Bowman who had K2million spent as small change will one day be jailed.
Sure! Jail.., in jail! You will remember Jesus and his teachings. Jail is not a place to be, that’s why we fear breaking the law. But looking at how you disrespected the law in your time in power, your situation is not surprising.
Emanuel Mwamba this is your opportunity to show what you always pretend to be. Go and visit her