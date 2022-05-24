THE PARTY HAS ABANDONED ME – MUMBI PHIRI

By Koswe Editors in Mongu

Murder suspect in the Lawrence Banda case Mumbi Phiri has bitterly complained that her party the PF is not doing enough to secure her release from prison.

Mumbi Phiri has lamented that only Given Lubinda made an effort to visit her in Mongu where she is being detained from.

“To be honest, the party has abandoned me and I feel neglected. From the time I was transferred from Kaoma to Mongu, only my brother Given Lubinda visited me. It’s as if the party doesn’t care about me because very little is being done to secure my release,” laments Mumbi Phiri.

“I don’t even know if there are people out there who are calling for my release. Nde chula kuno! (I am suffering here.”

Mumbi Phiri is the first suspect in the Lawrence Banda case as she is on record saying she was there when Lawrence Banda was shot dead in Kaoma.