The Pentagon Kicks Out CNN from Their Workspace!

In a stunning move sure to rattle the mainstream media establishment, the Pentagon has officially announced that CNN will be vacating its coveted office space inside the Department of Defense as part of the Pentagon Annual Media Rotation Program (AMRP). The shake-up, outlined in an internal memorandum, signals a major shift in media access at the heart of America’s military operations.

CNN, along with NBC News, will be rotated out of their physical Pentagon workspaces effective February 21, 2025. Their spots will be filled by One America News Network (OAN) and Newsmax—two outlets known for their conservative perspectives and commitment to challenging the mainstream media narrative.

This change comes amid growing frustration among Americans who believe that legacy media outlets like CNN have long enjoyed unchecked access to the corridors of power, often shaping the news with their own biased lens. The decision to bring in OAN and Newsmax represents a refreshing course correction, giving a platform to voices that have been sidelined for too long.

While CNN’s removal may spark outrage among the liberal media elite, the Pentagon made it clear that this is part of an effort to “broaden access” and “diversify media representation” within the Department of Defense. The AMRP aims to ensure that no single narrative dominates the military news cycle—a welcome development for those tired of the same old talking points pushed by legacy outlets.

Notably, this decision does not revoke any press credentials or limit CNN’s ability to cover the Pentagon. It simply means they will no longer enjoy the same privileged office space, forcing them to operate on equal footing with other outlets.