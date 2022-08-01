PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE PEOPLE OF KABUSHI MUST NOT ENTERTAIN A CLIQUE OF PLUNDERERS

01/08/2022 (Solwezi)

As UPND North Western Province Youth Chairperson, I would to remind and warn the good people of kabushi constituency in Ndola District, Copperbelt Province to stay away from the cliques of thieves who believed in misinforming the public whilst plundering the public resources.

It should be noted that in Zambia the clique have no room in our new political dispensation and those who believe in violence and corruption to win an election will have base to stand on.

Zambians must be aware that the clique are regrouping so that they can have room to plunder our national resources again.

It should be noted that Kabushi constituency is located in Ndola District with only 4 constituencies. Out of 4 constituencies, the ruling UPND has two members of Parliament, one is independent member of Parliament, therefore, it is evident enough that even the people of Kabushi constituency will not allow themselves to be in opposition but work with the Government and we only have UPND Government.

As UPND we are getting to Kabushi constituency with a free mind knowing that our people in the constituency are enjoying the free air without the NATO forces and we are aware that someone has no muscle in the absentia of his NATO.

Kabushi people must look up to the new taste of leadership unlike that of a gang of criminals who never cared for others all because of politics.

It is our strong belief that the people of Kabushi constituency will endorse the Free education, the people of Kabushi will endorse the increased CDF, the people of Kabushi will endorse the 41,000 newly recruited officers, the people of Kabushi will endorse the Freedom they are enjoying in bus stations and markets.

God bless Zambia.

Bruce kanema

UPND North Western Province Youth chairperson