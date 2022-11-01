The people of Kitwe know me, I had my first 1 million US$ in 1993 – Joe “Bonanza” Malanji

FORMER Kwacha PF member of parliament Joseph Malanji says nothing has changed in his life and he will continue to serve the 58,000 voters who stayed at home to “boycott the injustice”.

And Malanji has bragged that he owned his first US$1 million in 1993, adding that he will still be enjoying his golf while his critics are busy forming cooperatives to benefit from CDF.

Malanji was responding to one of the members of a Whatsapp group, Humphrey Mwenya, who commented on one of the posts that “it’s now history, we always advised Bowman and Hon Malanji, utilise this power for the good of the people, however, today the same power that made them incorrigible has been applied…” Responding to…… https://diggers.news/local/2022/10/24/ill-continue-serving-those-who-boycotted-elections-vows-malanji/