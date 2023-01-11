

Mwanza Isaac

THE PEOPLE v. STEVEN KAMPYONGO AND WANZIYA CHIRWA

WITNESS [PMEC]: Sometime in October last year ACC served my office with a warrant of access who wanted to have information regarding personal emoluments paid to Hon. Stephen Kampyongo and the wife Wanziya Chirwa.

The director assigned me to generate the information that ACC wanted. In October, 2022, the information was generated and payslips were generated in soft copy. They also wanted a wage type report, which I also generated.

For Hon Kampyongo we started in September 2012 when he was first placed on the payroll to May 2021 when he was removed from the payroll. The gross payment is K6, 211,971.16 and the Net payment is K3, 607,100.92.

For Wanziya the report generated was from April 2010 to December 2022 . In 2010 she was a planner. the Gross payment is 1,180,823.86, the Net payment is K1,314,973.33.

ANSWERS IN CROSS EXAMINATION:

WITNESS: The report for Wanziya Chirwa does not include the salaries and allowances she earned between 2005 when she was employed in Government until May, 2010. Report does not include other allowances she may have earned while performing her official duties at the Ministries.

Witness confirms the accused was also in Netherlands for one year on official duties and the report does not include any allowances she may have earned. Witness says he is ignorant on the rate applicable when she a public officer travels out of the country.

The report for Hon Kampyongo equally does not include any amounts he earned whole travelling or performing some official duties in in the Ministry.