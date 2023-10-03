ACC COURT UPDATE:

The People vs Bowman Lusambo

The matter in which the former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo is charged with the offence of Possession of Property Suspected to be Proceeds of Crime, came up today for continuation of trial before the Chief Resident Magistrate Hon. Chibwili.

Five state Witnesses were scheduled to give testimony. However, only one State Witness testified, a Registrar from Ministry of Lands Deeds Department.

Later, the defence applied for an adjournment because they were to appear before another Court.

Hon. Chibwili therefore, adjourned the matter to tomorrow the 4th of October 2023 for continuation of trial to allow the defence to appear before the other Court.