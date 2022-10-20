20 October 2022

THE PF, A POLITICAL CAT WITH “SEVEN” LIVES

IN Spain, a cat is believed to have seven lives because, seven, is considered a magical number related to good luck.

But for centuries and across ethnic opinions, a cat is believed to have nine lives because it’s able to endure or survive a near death or disastrous situation.

Here in Zambia, PF has become a political cat with seven lives hence the weird claims of bouncing back in 2026.

But depending on Tutwa Ngulube and Makebi Zulu’s legal minds for survival will be too ambitious for PF for they have reached a dead-end.

The first life was lost in the 12 August 2021 electoral defeat.

And the second life has just been destroyed by PF legal representation in the Bowman Lusambo and Malanji dead parliamentary journey.

And here are the remaining five lives keeping PF alive.

Life 1 – The arrogance of PF is as strong as death, and that’s what the top-loud-mouthed officials trust in.

Life 2 – Some PF cadres serving in Government and in Zambia’s Missions abroad are determined to frustrate the New Dawn Government.

Life 3 – PF presidential hopefuls are the faint heartbeat keeping the party alive in ICU.

Life 4 – PF corruptly acquired wealth has soiled some members in the current ruling party.

Life 5 – PF is surviving on the dying popularity of Edgar Lungu as former Head of State.

Going by the forementioned, the PF has limited time in opposition to survive.

Aswell K Mwalimu

Checkmate

20/10/2022