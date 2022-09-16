The PF Govt Will Investigate Where HH Got The Money To Employ 30,000 Teachers – Mabumba

THE PF GOVERNMENT WILL INVESTIGATE WHERE HH GOT THE MONEY TO EMPLOY 30,000 TEACHERS – MABUMBA
Former General Education Minister in PF Government has condemned the recruitment of over 30,000 teachers by UPND Government.
Addresing PF sympathisers in Mwansabombwe in Luapula Province yesterday, Mr David Mabumba said he is surprised that many Zambians are happy with the recruitment instead of digging deeper to find out where ‘HH’ got the money to employ the large numbers of teachers.
“We shall investigate this issue to its conclusive end when we bounce back in 2026 and Iam afraid, some will be retrenched. Instead of recruiting 2,840 teachers, he recruited 30,800. This is unacceptable. He will be forced to tell us he got the money”
SOURCE: Zambian Accurate Information
These are the people who were running govt and did not understand their purpose. He sounds very angry and lost. Employing 30K teachers is not a crime and a basis for electing PF back. In your time you failed to ensure that schools had desks and enough teachers. Instead of happy that young teachers have gotten a chance to work and the introduction of free education should be a good sign which must be simply improved and continued further. What a waste of a man, I hope this man will one day start thinking with his brains instead.
I don’t know what to call this. Is this witchcraft or being dull. Who would fill bad when pipo get employed after a long time of waiting and these were are leaders. No wonder
Is this half naked man for real… what a disgrace to his lickspittles…