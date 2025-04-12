The PF in power never ever prevented the opposition UPND from fielding candidates- Miles Sampa

ABOUT HIS & THEIR TOO MUCH MANTA (fear) OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT-PF



12.04.2025



Apparently they are very popular as per the two Councillors by-elections results this week. Wait a minute. Are are they popular for real 🤔



Why then is he preventing the PF from fielding a candidate through his Orders to the Registrar of Societies, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu, PS Matembo, Solicitor General Muchende and Artoney General Kabesha to not obey a Court Order that has stated Miles Sampa is the Secretary General of the PF so he can sign adoption certificates for PF candidates in such by elections.





Yes they have Manta. He and all of them fear the PF so much and in the process committing contempt of court which if not now; it could haunt them in the not so distant future.



The PF in power never ever prevented the opposition UPND from fielding candidates. We beat or lost to them through the ballot. People always decided but them don’t want to give the people of Zambia that freedom of choice between them and us.





They may be wielding the instruments of power now but no one around the World got away forever with abusing the same instruments of power. Africa has had Omar al-Bashir Al of Sudan, Macky Sall of Senegal, Charles Taylor of Liberia, Ali Bongo (make some noise for me) of Gabon, Kamuzu Hastings Banda of Malawi, Idi Amin of Uganda, Mobutu Seseko of Zaire (DRC) etc etc



They abused their nations’ constitutions and public institutions to retain themselves in power. Fyalipita (it ended in tears) and only their Countries are still for muyayaya (forever). The Dictators left but their Countries have lived on forever.





Dictators do come in Africa here and there but most assured to always Go just when they get comfortable in abusing their Country & its people. Fyonse Fikapita; Zambia 🇿🇲 wamuyayaya !



MBS12.04.2025 to