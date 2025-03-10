“THE PF’s DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO TARNISH PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S REPUTATION”



by Timmy



It’s astonishing to see the PF and its allies trying to play smart by calling names and attempting to discredit President Hakainde Hichilema. But let’s not forget the PF’s own track record, particularly with regards to the infamous Bill 10.





Who was behind the ill-fated Bill 10, which sought to alter the presidential term from 5 to 7 years? None other than former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his PF cohorts. This blatant attempt to usurp the Republican Constitution’s supremacy was met with fierce resistance from Zambians, who celebrated its failure on October 30, 2020.





The PF’s scheme to degazette traditional leaders, including the Lion King of Southern Province Beene Mukuni and Senior Chieftainess Nkhomeshya Mukamambo II of the Soli people, was also part of Bill 10’s destructive agenda.



Fast forward to the present, and it’s clear that the PF is still reeling from its past failures. Instead of acknowledging their own shortcomings, they’re trying to shift the blame onto President Hichilema and his New Dawn administration.





But Zambians aren’t buying it. They’re aware of the PF’s visionless rule and have held them accountable for their actions. The people of Zambia are not naive, and they won’t be swayed by the PF’s desperate attempts to tarnish President Hichilema’s reputation.





In contrast, President Hichilema’s administration has been working tirelessly to improve the lives of Zambians. From stabilizing the economy to combating corruption, the New Dawn government has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and accountability.





So, let’s not be distracted by the PF’s noise. Instead, let’s focus on the progress being made under President Hichilema’s leadership. The people of Zambia deserve better, and it’s time to put the past behind us and look towards a brighter future.



